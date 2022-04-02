ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 4,419 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Enbridge by 84.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

