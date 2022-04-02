ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,034,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,580,137. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

