ARGI Investment Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,959,000 after buying an additional 1,087,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $85.71. 3,866,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.83 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

