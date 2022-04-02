ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,676 shares of company stock worth $2,535,695 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

