ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. 508,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.37 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.