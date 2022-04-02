ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 275,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,276. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

