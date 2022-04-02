ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372,512 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $249.25. 2,023,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.25 and a 200 day moving average of $250.28. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

