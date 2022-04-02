ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $13.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.96. 6,366,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664,555. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

