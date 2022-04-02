ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 2,515 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 888,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,490. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

