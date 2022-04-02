ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $151.01. 6,978,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $418.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $7,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.