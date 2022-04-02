ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after buying an additional 326,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,709. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

