ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMP. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. 44,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,848. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $73.18 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $76.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. Equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries, including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

