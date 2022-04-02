Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
ARHS stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
