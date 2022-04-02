ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 621 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.49 and a beta of 1.49. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $202.58 and a 1-year high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.22.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

