ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 575.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Snowflake by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Snowflake by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.21. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

