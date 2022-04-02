ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,139,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after buying an additional 72,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

