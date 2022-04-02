ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 44.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 179,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

TARO opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $52.53. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $77.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.98 million for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

