ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of NetApp by 749.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,168 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $82.20 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

