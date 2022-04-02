ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 14,191 Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,059,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.98. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

