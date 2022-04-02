Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Armstrong World Industries posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWI traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.45. 394,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

