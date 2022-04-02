Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $463.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.88.

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources (Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.