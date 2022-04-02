Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

NYSE:ABG opened at $157.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

