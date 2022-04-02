Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock.
ASND stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.