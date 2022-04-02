Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$0.40 target price on the stock.

ASND stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65. The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

