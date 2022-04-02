Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 4.3%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,147,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,079,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSE:ASXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 758.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Asensus Surgical news, Director David Bruce Milne acquired 225,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 393,000 shares of company stock worth $245,040. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,365,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,135 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 115.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,054,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,703,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 845,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

