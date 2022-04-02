ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 135,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 236,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ASLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

