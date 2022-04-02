AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

