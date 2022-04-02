AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AST SpaceMobile stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile (Get Rating)
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
