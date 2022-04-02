Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of ASTR stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.
ASTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Astra Space Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
