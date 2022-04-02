Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ASTR stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98.

ASTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Astra Space in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Astra Space by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

