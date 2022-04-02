AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.73. AstraZeneca reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.81 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $67.55. The stock has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,022,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

