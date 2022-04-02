AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $67.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.