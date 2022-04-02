Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of AY opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.