Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.01.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
