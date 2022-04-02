Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.