AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.36

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

AUDC has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.61 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

