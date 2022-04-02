Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

