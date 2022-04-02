Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 689.50 ($9.03).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AUTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.50) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 638.20 ($8.36). 2,211,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,932. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 650.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 663.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

