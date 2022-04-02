Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 59 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.
About Autodesk (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
