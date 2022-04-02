Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 59 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $12,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

