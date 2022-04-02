Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Autohome stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autohome will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

