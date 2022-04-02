Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $184.85 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 52,474 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.