AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,974.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,937.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,888.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

