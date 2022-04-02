Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock valued at $17,857,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

SO stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

