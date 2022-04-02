Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 38,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 84,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $156.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

