Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

VIS stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.42. 96,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,391. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $176.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

