Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 267 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,723,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162,395. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $670.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.78. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

