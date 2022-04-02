Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,526,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. 6,147,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $70.23 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $218.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

