Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,384. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $176.73.

