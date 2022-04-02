Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $230.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.36.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,260. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.12. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

