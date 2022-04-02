Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.
AVY stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.