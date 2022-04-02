Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.36.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY stock opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 32.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.