Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.72. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.