Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 251.56% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Axcella Health has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.90.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.