Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.
Shares of AYRWF opened at $13.26 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
