B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 17.7%

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.
B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)
