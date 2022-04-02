B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Shares Up 17.7%

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shot up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22.

B Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed domestic landline communication services, mobile telephone radio services, data transmission and communication services, international communication services, multi-channel satellite and network television services, infrastructure and internet access services, call center services, and maintenance and development of communications infrastructure services.

